POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal the male on-screen character they would date and no doubt he is every girl’s dream man

Valentine’s week is officially over, but we’re still continuing with the fervor around the season of love and romance. Actually, on the special day, we conducted a poll at Pinkvilla to determine fans’ choice of the on-screen male character they would like to date in real life. Now, the results are out and check out who stood as the winner.

In the poll conducted on Valentine’s Day i.e. Friday, February 14, our readers were asked to choose their favorite male on-screen character they would like to date.

They were asked to make a choice between— Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Imran Khan’s Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Salman Khan’s Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Now after 24 hours, the verdict is here and Salman Khan’s Prem has got a clean sweep with 72% of votes. It is followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny with 13% of votes. Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit clinched third position with 9% of votes and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky follows closely behind with 6% of the votes.

Last but not least is Imran Khan’s Jai with only 2% of the votes.

Result of the polls

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the choice was really tough because each of these characters has a special place in the hearts of fans.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun hands down has been one of the most adorable characters ever written in the Hindi cinema. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Prem was a charming and endearing boy who wore his heart on his sleeve.

He was respectful, expressive in nature and truly romantic at heart. In addition to this, he prioritized his family and their happiness; that added to admirable traits of his character.