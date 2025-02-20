POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal which actor best portrayed a historical figure on screen; Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan? Find out

Vicky Kaushal recently played the role of the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the movie Chhaava. Upon seeing him play the historical character with such perfection, we were reminded of the other B-town actors who were also seen portraying historical icons, right from Hrithik Roshan in Jodhaa Akbar to Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani. Hence, we asked fans to vote for their favorite in a special poll. Well, the results are here!

At the poll conducted by Pinkvilla on February 17, 2025, Pinkvilla asked netizens to vote among Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal on the basis of their acting in historical movies. Fans have finally made their decision and Hrithik, as Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar from Jodhaa Akbar, has received the maximum votes.

Among them, 38% of people think that the Greek God of Bollywood portrayed a historical figure best on-screen. Next up was Vicky Kaushal, who lost to Roshan with just 4% votes. 34% of cinephiles were impressed by Kaushal’s acting in Chhaava Next up is Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani with 21% votes and lastly, we have Deepika Padukone as Mastani with only 10% people voting for her.

Check out the poll results:

Coming to the winner of the poll, Hrithik Roshan as Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, the 2008 film was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. While the Fighter actor played the protagonist, he was joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was seen as Rajkumari Jodhaa Bai. Other actors who made the movie a success are Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, Poonam Sinha, Ila Arun, and more.

Advertisement

Next up we have Chhaava, which was recently released on the big screen. Led by Vicky Kaushal and directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical action film is based on the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film has already become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!