Poll Results: Kangana Ranaut's maxi dress look wins hearts of netizens over Kareena Kapoor's co ords

Among the leading female superstars of Bollywood, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's name shines right at the top. Apart from their stellar performances, Kareena and Kangana also are known for their impeccable sartorial choices. And keeping up with their stylish choices, Kangana and Kareena both had stepped out last week in different looks that were perfect for a brunch date with friends. We'd asked you which one you would pick for your outing and well, the results are in.

Kangana Ranaut's maxi dress look from her outing last week has managed to impress netizens as she managed to get maximum votes from fans. The Thalaivii actress had stepped out in a maxi dress with flats and a cool pair of sunglasses last week and her classy look left netizens in awe. On the other hand, Kareena's co-ords look managed to come close in terms of vote but just fell short by 18%. The Laal Singh Chaddha star had donned a striped co-ord set while heading out with her son Taimur.

Take a look at the results:

Meanwhile, Kangana is busy with the promotions of her film, Thalaivii. A new song, Teri Aankhon Mein was released on Monday and it managed to impress netizens. Starring Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR, Thalaivii is helmed by Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is slated to release in theatres on September 10, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara and Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut says she wanted Jaya Amma & MGR's magic to be authentic; Recreates 4 songs in 1 Thalaivii track