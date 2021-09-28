Poll Results: Netizens impressed with Alia Bhatt's casual black look over Ananya Panday's chic OOTN

Btown stars have an impeccable sense of style and every time they step out, they make heads turn. Given that millions of fans look up to them as style icons, our Bollywood stars ensure they don the best attire when they head out. Last week, two of our gorgeous stars and Ananya Panday had presented two different takes on the classy black look as they headed out in the city. We had asked you last week to pick the star whose look you would love to try and well, your answers are in now.

Netizens have voted for Alia Bhatt's all black casual look over Ananya Panday's formal black outfit for the night. Alia had stepped out in the city last week to visit 's under-construction house, Krishna Raj for inspection. The Raazi actress had donned a crop top with black matching tights and sneakers. She had completed her look with a matching mask and had left her hair loose over her shoulders. It seems that Alia's take on an all black look has impressed netizens much more than Ananya's one-shoulder black jumpsuit.

Here are the results:

Alia got 60% per cent votes while Ananya's black look received 40% votes from netizens. The two stylish stars did serve up two different black looks but the winner, by netizens' choice is Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying a getaway with Ranbir on his birthday at a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The two were snapped arriving at Jodhpur airport a few days back and it sparked rumours that they were scouting for a wedding venue. However, Pinkvilla has exclusive details of their getaway and they would be returning on Thursday.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Here’s all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Jodhpur holiday; Deets Inside