Poll Results: Netizens liked Katrina Kaif's all black airport look better than Deepika Padukone's athleisure

Last week, and had stepped out in the best of their black attires and well, they surely made heads turn. Seeing two leading ladies stun in their respective attires in black at different locations, we had asked their fans about the look that made them fall in love with the colour all over again. Well, Deepika and Katrina's fans voted in our poll and the results are in. And after a neck-to-neck fight, it is Katrina Kaif who has won by a slight margin in the poll.

Katrina had stepped out last week in an all-black casual look as she headed out of India for the Tiger 3 shoot. The actress had donned a black hoodie with skin-fit matching jeans and matching leather boots. On the other hand, Deepika had donned a black tee with matching sweats and white sneakers as she stepped out for a meeting at Maddock Office. Their fans voted on our poll and Katrina got 52 percent votes while Deepika was close with 48 percent votes.

Take a look at the results:

Meanwhile, Katrina has recently given her fans a glimpse of her Russia shoot with for Tiger 3. The actress recently shared photos and a video on social media where she is seen enjoying on the streets of St. Petersburg in Russia. Even fan photos of Katrina and Salman have been doing rounds on social media as they shoot in Russia for the film. The movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.

