Poll Results: Netizens love Sara Ali Khan's white desi look over Kiara Advani's maxi dress

As Bollywood stars are quite the fashion inspiration for millions of their fans across the globe, we had conducted a poll based on all white looks donned by two gorgeous stars last week, Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani. Both the gorgeous ladies were spotted last week in all white outfits. While Sara was seen clad in a white desi attire, Kiara had opted for a breezy maxi dress. We asked netizens which star's look they'd love to don and well, the results are here and we have a clear winner.

Sara's desi look has won over Kiara's western breezy look of the day. The respondents voted on our poll and picked Sara's kurta-palazzo look with Punjabi jutti over Kiara's look in a white breezy dress. Sara, who is well known to pull off both western and traditional looks, has once again managed to win the hearts of fans with her recent outing look. Kiara too is quite the fashion inspiration. However, in last week's spotting attire, Sara won the hearts of netizens.

Here's the result:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by the director with Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, rumours are in that Sara may be doing another film with Aanand L Rai. She also reportedly will star in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan or Kiara Advani: Which star's all white look from this week would you love to don? VOTE