Poll Results: Netizens shower love on Katrina Kaif's casual look over Deepika Padukone's street style

Bollywood celebs get spotted in the city often and last week, the paparazzi caught and in the frame. Coincidentally, the two gorgeous Bollywood stars had donned casual looks and well, we asked you who's look you would steal for your outing. Well, the results are in and we have a clear winner for you. Between Katrina and Deepika's casual looks, it is the Tiger 3 actress who has won hearts with her OOTD and overall style.

Last week, Katrina was snapped at an outing with other celebs and her sister Isabelle Kaif was also with her. However, even in her casual attire, Katrina managed to steal the show. Her leather pants with denim jacket look seemed to have impressed netizens as 77 per cent voted to steal the look from Katrina. Meanwhile, Deepika also had donned a pair of distressed jeans with a shirt and tee as she stepped out in the city last week. But, it was Katrina's casual look that won over netizens.

Take a look at the results and photos:

Nevertheless, it is a known fact that both Deepika and Katrina are among the stylish stars in Bollywood who also happen to be powerhouses of talent.

Talking about work, Katrina is currently gearing up for Russia schedule of Tiger 3 with . Reportedly, Aditya Chopra is all set to take his crew to Russia to shoot the third instalment of the actioner. Apart from this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar co-starring and .

Deepika, on the other hand, is busy with her upcoming projects including Pathan and Fighter. In Fighter, she will be seen with while in Pathan, she has with her. Besides this, she has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Draupadi. She also is working with Amitabh Bachchan in The Intern's official Hindi adaptation.

