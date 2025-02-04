POLL: Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan; Which Netflix movie are you most excited for? VOTE

Netflix has unveiled its exciting lineup of movies for 2025, sparking anticipation among film enthusiasts. From Saif Ali Khan’s thrilling heist drama Jewel Thief to the much-awaited debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, the slate promises a diverse mix of genres and star power.

As fans eagerly await these releases, the buzz around these films continues to grow. With big names and fresh faces coming together on the streaming giant, the excitement is at an all-time high. Which Netflix movie are you looking forward to the most? Cast your vote now and join the conversation!

1. Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's movie follows a newlywed couple who embark on an adventure on their first night together, but instead of a romantic getaway, they find themselves entangled in a web of high-octane car chases, intense gunfights, and dramatic twists.

2. Jewel Thief

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat-led movie, Jewel Thief centers around a hired thief by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

3. Toaster

Rajkummar Rao's Toaster revolves around a miser who becomes obsessively fixated on the toaster he gifted for a wedding, setting off a chain of unpredictable and dangerous events.

4. Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a Netflix romantic drama about the story of the first love between a spirited girl from South Delhi and a middle-class boy from Noida. The film is directed by Shauna Gautam and stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

5. Aap Jaisa Koi

Aap Jaisa Koi is a heartwarming romantic drama that delves into the lives of two unique individuals, Shrirenu Tripathi (R Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

6. Glory

At the heart of Glory is Raghubir Singh, a legendary boxing coach who is forced to reunite with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi, after a brutal attack upends their lives.

7. Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders promises to be a gripping crime drama, marking Vaani Kapoor’s OTT debut alongside Gullak star Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the series follows detectives caught in a chilling web of murders, possibly linked to a secretive society.

8. The Royals

Netflix unveiled the teaser of The Royals as a part of their 2025 lineup. The video shows Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), the polo-playing, pleasure-seeking, party prince, heir to the royal throne of Morpur, meets high-functioning, tightly wound, ace CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar).

