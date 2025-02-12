POLL: Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam or Laila Majnu; which movie made you the most emotional?
Here's a poll to determine which movie made fans cry the most. From Sanam Teri Kasam and Tere Naam to Laila Majnu, pick your choice!
Sanam Teri Kasam is already making fans emotional once again after its re-release. If you’re also a fan of romantic emotional films and one at heart and cry like a faucet while watching such heart-touching storylines, cast your vote here to share the film that broke your heart into a million pieces while watching them.
1. Sanam Teri Kasam
The film’s heart-wrenching exploration of love, loss, and longing is explored through a love story between Saru, a shy and introverted young woman, and a tough guy, Inder. Their love is put to the test by societal pressures and, family opposition.
2. Tere Naam
Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s starrer Tere Naam narrates the love story between a rowdy and aggressive young man who falls in love with a simple and innocent, Nirjara. The climax of the film is what makes it emotionally charged because of Khan’s nuanced performance.
3. Laila Majnu
Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu is a modern retelling of the classic Arabian folktale, Layla and Majnun. The quintessential romantic tale is about two young lovers who are separated by family opposition, but Avinash Tiwary’s performance highlights the destructive power of love and societal expectations.
4. October
Shoojit Sircar’s take on complex relationships is presented in October, led by Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. It narrates the love story of a hotel management trainee and his colleague who meets with a tragic accident. While she lies in a coma, Dhawan’s character navigates his feelings for her.
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is a reminder to live in the present and make the most of life. The iconic letter scene and the poignant storyline are complemented with soul-stirring music.
6. Masaan
Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Shweta Tripathi starrer Masaan is a poignant portrayal of love, loss, and longing, set against the backdrop of Varanasi's ghats and the Ganges River.
