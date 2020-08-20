Poll: Sidharth Shukla, Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati or Shilpa Shinde; Who is your favourite Bigg Boss winner?

Ahead of BB 14, we decided to run a poll to ask everyone as to who is their favourite Bigg Boss winner between Sidharth Shukla, Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati and Shilpa Shinde. Comment!

As we speak, reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with it’s fourteenth season and come September, Bigg Boss lovers can watch the brand-new season of the show on their television. And adding to the excitement, the channel dropped a new promo of BB14 and in the video, we can see host and dost say that while 2020 has raised many questions on the entertainment industry, Bigg Boss is ready with answers. Sharing the clip, the Twitter handle of Colors TV wrote: “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect.” In the clip, Salman says in Hindi, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab (2020 has raised many questions on entertainment. We will answer but also celebrate as Bigg Boss has fitting replies for every such question).”

In the promo, Salman Khan is having popcorn while he sits in an empty cinema hall. Earlier, the channel released a video montage of Salman working in his farmhouse and in the video, the superstar, who will be hosting season 14th of the show, says in a voiceover, “Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par (Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here).” Now before season 14 of the show kick-starts, we decided to run a poll and ask viewers as to between Sidharth Shukla, Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati and Shilpa Shinde, who is their favourite Bigg Boss winner.

While Sidharth Shukla won season 13th of the show, Dipika Kakar bagged the winner’s trophy of season 12, and while Shilpa Shinde beat to win season 11 of the show, Gautam Gulati was the winner of season 8. Now, needless to say, everyone has their favourites, and therefore, before season 14 of the show kick-starts, we want you to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss winner between Sidharth Shukla, Dipika Kakar, Shilpa Shinde, and Gautam Gulati because we are sure that everyone has favoruites.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh finalised to be part of Salman Khan hosted season 14?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×