POLL: Which 2025 Netflix show sequel are you most excited for? Black Warrant, Heeramandi, or Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fans are hooked to social media as streaming giant Netflix is all set to announce the slate of their upcoming shows and movies for the year 2025. While there are several shows that have attained a cult fan base, ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of new seasons.

Therefore, here at Pinkvilla, we’ve started a poll for our readers to cast their votes for the sequels they’re most excited about.

1. Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane’s riveting crime drama led by Zahan Kapoor has received significant traction on the internet. The compelling storyline and intriguing performances by its characters left fans hooked on the twists and turns it offered. It provides an insight into what exactly happens inside Tihar Jail and the minds of those operating it.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Who wouldn’t want to relive Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus world of Heeramandi? After showcasing the lives and struggles of courtesans in the pre-independence era, the second season is expected to enthrall audiences with their lives in the post-independence era.

3. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

The docu-reality series gives an insight into the highs and lows of Bollywood wives, featuring Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor. The fusion of Delhi divas in the last season took the drama to a new level, leaving fans even more excited about the drama that one can expect to unfold in the forthcoming season.

4. Kota Factory

It is always a treat for fans to get their dose of encouragement by seeing Jeetu Bhaiya and his students hustle to crack the IIT entrance exam. Each season explores the themes of friendship, love, and the pressure to succeed, presenting new challenges along the way.

5. Delhi Crime

The two seasons of the acclaimed series led by Shefali Shah, inspired by real-life crimes, have been loved by many. Now, the third season, which is expected to feature Huma Qureshi as an antagonist, would certainly be interesting to watch.

6. Indian Matchmaking

Professional matchmaker Sima Taparia’s matchmaking show helps singles find their perfect match. It also emphasizes the traditional Indian custom of arranged marriages, where families and matchmakers play a significant role in finding a suitable partner.

