POLL: Which Aashram character is more intriguing? Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala to Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami; VOTE

In Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Bobby Deol reprises his role as the enigmatic godman Baba Nirala, while Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi devises a plan for revenge. With the audience eagerly anticipating the release, the recently launched trailer has generated significant excitement. Now, at Pinkvilla, we are hosting a poll to find out which character fans find the most intriguing. Cast your vote now!

1. Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala

Bobby Deol’s character, Baba Nirala, in Aashram is a manipulative and cunning godman who exploits faith for power, wealth, and control.

Charismatic yet ruthless, he deceives followers while engaging in illegal activities behind the façade of spirituality. His dark, complex persona makes him a compelling and intriguing anti-hero in the series.

2. Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi

Aaditi Pohankar’s character, Pammi, in Aashram is a determined and fearless wrestler who initially idolizes Baba Nirala but later becomes his fiercest adversary.

After realizing his deceit and exploitation, she goes on a quest for justice and revenge. Her transformation from a devoted follower to a rebellious fighter adds depth to the series.

3. Tridha Choudhury’s Babita Lochan

Tridha Choudhury’s character, Babita Lochan, in Aashram is a complex and bold figure who undergoes a significant transformation.

Initially a devoted follower of Baba Nirala, she later becomes entangled in his web of manipulation. As she realizes the dark truth behind the Aashram, her journey takes a gripping turn, filled with power, desire, and survival.

Advertisement

4. Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s character, Bhopa Swami, in Aashram is Baba Nirala’s most trusted aide and enforcer. Cunning and ruthless, he ensures the godman’s empire runs smoothly by handling illegal dealings, silencing threats, and maintaining control over devotees.

His loyalty, manipulative nature, and menacing presence make him a key player in the series.

5. Darshan Kumar’s Ujagar Singh

Darshan Kumar’s character, Ujagar Singh, in Aashram is an honest and determined police officer who seeks to uncover the dark secrets of Baba Nirala’s empire.

Initially skeptical, he soon realizes the depth of corruption and crime within the Aashram. His relentless pursuit of justice makes him a formidable challenge to the godman’s rule.

Vote now!