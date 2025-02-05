POLL: Which actor do you like Khushi Kapoor paired with most?— Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan or Junaid Khan; VOTE

Khushi Kapoor made her much-anticipated debut alongside Agastya Nanda in The Archies, capturing hearts with her charm and screen presence. Now, she is gearing up for her next projects—Loveyapa, where she will star opposite Junaid Khan, and Nadaaniyan, in which she will share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

As Khushi explores different roles and on-screen pairings, fans are eager to see her chemistry with these rising stars. Who do you think she shares the best on-screen equation with? Vote for your favorite pairing and let us know which duo you’re most excited to watch on the big screen!

Which actor do you like Khushi Kapoor paired with the most?

The Archies with Agastya Nanda

Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda made their much-awaited Bollywood debut together in The Archies, bringing the beloved comic characters to life. Their on-screen pairing as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews was a major highlight of the film, with fans praising their effortless chemistry and fresh appeal.

Loveyapa with Junaid Khan

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming romantic comedy, Loveyapa, scheduled for release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Bollywood adaptation of the Tamil hit Love Today.

The narrative centers on a Gen Z couple who, on the brink of marriage, faces an unexpected challenge when the bride's father dares them to exchange phones for 24 hours, leading to unforeseen twists in their relationship.

The film has garnered early praise, with filmmaker Karan Johar describing it as "the best popcorn ride" and a "hugely entertaining" love story.

Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to share the screen in the upcoming romantic drama Nadaaniyan. The film explores the nuances of first love through a fresh and heartfelt narrative.

Recently, the duo launched the song Ishq Mein from the film, offering a glimpse into their on-screen chemistry.

