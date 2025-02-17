POLL: Which actor portrayed a historical figure best on-screen? Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and more; VOTE

Ever watched a historical figure on-screen and felt the rush of adrenaline as they fight for justice or make a powerful declaration? From Vicky Kaushal’s intense performance in Chhaava to Hrithik Roshan’s regal portrayal in Jodhaa Akbar, Bollywood has seen some unforgettable portrayals of historical icons. Who do you think embodied a historical character the best? Cast your vote, and let us know your thoughts!

Which actor portrayed a historical figure best on-screen?

1. Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhaava is a gripping historical action drama that brings the fierce spirit of Maratha warrior king Sambhaji to life, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He delivers a remarkable performance, fully embodying Sambhaji’s strength and warrior spirit. He effortlessly transitions between intense battle scenes and rare, softer moments, showing his vulnerability as a husband and father.

Though the film mostly centers on his warrior side, Vicky’s dedication to portraying the complexities of the character shines through in every frame, making his portrayal unforgettable.

2. Hrithik Roshan as Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood, took on the role of Emperor Akbar in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar. His portrayal of the emperor was nothing short of magnificent, capturing the grandeur and opulence of the time while also showcasing Akbar’s deep devotion, integrity, and commitment to his kingdom. His impeccable body language adds depth to the character.

In the film’s first half, where Akbar gradually begins to fall in love with Jodhaa, Hrithik brings a beautifully tender and restrained performance that perfectly complements the evolving emotions.

3. Deepika Padukone as Mastani

In Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Mastani is unforgettable. She perfectly captures the character's courage, deep love for Bajirao, and devotion as a mother. Her iconic performance, especially in the emotional sword-fighting sequence, showcases her grace, strength, and sacrifice.

The mesmerizing song Deewani Mastani further highlights her exceptional dance and acting skills, making Mastani a timeless character etched in cinematic history.

4. Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani is nothing short of legendary. His performance transcended the screen, earning global recognition and solidifying him as one of the finest actors of our time. As the fearless and passionate Maratha warrior, Ranveer captivated both audiences and critics alike with his intense and nuanced portrayal, garnering immense love and admiration for his exceptional work.

