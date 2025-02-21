POLL: Which actress played a Maharashtrian queen best on-screen? Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava to Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani
Here's a poll to determine which actress portrayed a Maharashtrian queen best on-screen. Cast your vote to help your favorite win!
Several Bollywood films have narrated epic stories inspired by the rich history of Maharashtra. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani to Laxman Utekar’s latest, Chhaava, each on-screen Maharashtrian queen has brought her unique style to the role, carving a special place in the hearts of fans.
Now, it's time to vote for your favorite!
1. Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra portrayed Kashibai, the first wife of Bajirao. Her portrayal exuded royalty, resilience, and dignity, making her performance truly compelling. Not only did she master the Maharashtrian accent, but her dance skills and on-screen chemistry with every character also touched the audience’s hearts.
2. Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is the latest film set against the backdrop of Maharashtra. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, showcasing the power and influence a woman holds in a man's life. She beautifully captures the grace and poise of her character, leaving a lasting impact.
3. Kajol as Savitribai Malusare
Kajol portrayed Savitribai Malusare, the wife of Tanhaji Malusare, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the film highlighted her as a strong and inspiring figure. Her performance reflected her character’s unwavering support for her husband and her people, while also conveying the emotional turmoil she endured in the face of war.
4. Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai
In the 2020-released Panipat, Kriti Sanon played the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The film tells the story of the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Durrani. Kriti delivered a strong and memorable performance that seamlessly blended with the film’s narrative.
Which one of these is your favorite? Cast your vote
