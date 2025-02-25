POLL: Which actress was Govinda’s best on-screen match? Neelam Kothari to Rani Mukerji; VOTE

Govinda may have been away from the big screen for a while, but there was a time when he was the undisputed king of comedy. From laugh-out-loud entertainers to heartfelt family dramas, he mastered it all. His on-screen chemistry with leading ladies like Neelam Kothari, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Raveena Tandon also became fan favorites. Now, it’s your turn to decide who was his best on-screen match? Cast your vote now!

1. Neelam Kothari

Govinda’s on-screen pairing with Neelam Kothari received widespread praise, becoming one of the most adored duos of their time. Beyond their cinematic chemistry, Govinda had even expressed his desire to marry Neelam in past interviews. The two shared the screen in several memorable films, including Love 86 (1986), Ilzaam (1986), Khudgarz (1987), and Farz Ki Jung (1989), among many others.

2. Karisma Kapoor

Govinda’s most frequent on-screen collaborator has been Karisma Kapoor, with whom he delivered numerous hits. Their iconic chemistry lit up films like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Prem Shakti, Sajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, and Dulaara, among others. Their pairing became a fan favorite, leaving an enduring mark that continues to be celebrated by audiences today.

3. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Govinda also shared memorable on-screen chemistry, starring together in films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, and Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai. Their fun-loving, lively pairing brought a unique charm to these films, making them an unforgettable duo in Bollywood's comedy and romance space.

4. Raveena Tandon

After Karisma Kapoor, Govinda shared the screen most frequently with Raveena Tandon. This dynamic duo starred together in nine films, including Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Rajaji, Anari No. 1, and Pardesi Babu, among others. Known for their vibrant dance sequences and lively chemistry, their films remain a delightful watch for Bollywood enthusiasts.

