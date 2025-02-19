POLL: Which Alia Bhatt film on Amazon Prime Video showcases her best performance? Highway, Raazi and more; VOTE
Alia Bhatt has delivered several standout performances. Now, vote for the Amazon Prime Video film that best showcases her acting talent and help us find her most remarkable role!
Alia Bhatt, born into a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, has carved a niche for herself with her exceptional acting talent. As the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, she has captivated audiences with her versatility, delivering standout performances in films like Highway and Raazi. Now, it's time to decide—which Amazon Prime Video film truly showcases her best performance? Cast your vote and help us determine her most remarkable acting role!
Which Alia Bhatt film on Amazon Prime Video showcases her best performance?
1. Alia Bhatt in Highway
Imtiaz Ali’s Highway marked a major breakthrough in Alia Bhatt’s career, proving she was more than just a newcomer. In only her second film, she delivered a raw and nuanced performance as Veera Tripathi, a young woman who develops a complex bond with her kidnapper, played by Randeep Hooda. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film showcased Bhatt’s versatility, earning her widespread acclaim and solidifying her as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood.
2. Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi businessman, and Rani Chatterjee, a sharp-witted Bengali journalist, as they navigate cultural differences and family opposition. Alia shines as Rani, a fierce and independent woman who remains unwavering in her beliefs, standing strong in the face of challenges. Her performance is captivating, effortlessly drawing viewers into her world with grace and conviction, making her portrayal truly unforgettable.
3. Alia Bhatt in Kapoor & Sons
In Kapoor & Sons, a heartfelt drama about a dysfunctional family reuniting around an ailing patriarch, Alia Bhatt shines as Tia Malik, the charming girl next door who unintentionally finds herself in a love triangle between two brothers. While the film focuses on family dynamics and buried tensions, Bhatt adds warmth and emotional depth to her role. Her effortless chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra was widely praised, further elevating her performance in this critically acclaimed ensemble drama.
4. Alia Bhatt in Raazi
In Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Alia Bhatt delivers a riveting performance as Sehmat Syed, an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer, played by Vicky Kaushal, for a covert mission. Seamlessly transitioning from a naive student to a fearless spy, Bhatt captures Sehmat’s inner turmoil and determination with remarkable depth. Praised for its gripping narrative, dialogues, and performances, Raazi remains one of Bhatt’s most powerful films, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.
