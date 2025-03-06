POLL: Which Alia Bhatt movie on Netflix is your favorite? Dear Zindagi to Udta Punjab; VOTE
Alia Bhatt has delivered several standout performances. Now, vote for the Netflix film that best showcases her acting talent!
Alia Bhatt has delivered some stellar performances in films available on Netflix, from the heartwarming Dear Zindagi to the intense Udta Punjab and the powerful Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, it's time to choose your favorite! Cast your vote and let us know which Alia Bhatt movie tops your list!
1. Dear Zindagi
Dear Zindagi is a 2016 coming-of-age drama starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The film follows Kaira, a young cinematographer struggling with relationships and career pressures. She finds guidance in Dr. Jehangir Khan, a free-spirited therapist who helps her embrace life’s imperfections and discover happiness in the little moments.
2. Udta Punjab
Udta Punjab (2016) is a gritty crime drama that explores Punjab’s drug crisis through the lives of four individuals—a troubled rockstar (Shahid Kapoor), a migrant laborer (Alia Bhatt), a determined cop (Diljit Dosanjh), and a doctor (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Their paths intertwine as they fight against the drug menace.
3. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) is a biographical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The film follows the journey of Gangubai, a young woman forced into prostitution who rises to power as a formidable figure in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, advocating for women’s rights and dignity.
4. Darlings
Darlings (2022) is a dark comedy-drama starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma. The film follows a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who, along with her mother, takes an unexpected route to seek justice. Blending humor with a powerful social message, Darlings explores themes of domestic violence and empowerment.
5. Jigra
Jigra is a 2024 Hindi-language thriller directed by Vasan Bala. The film follows Satya (Alia Bhatt), a fiercely protective sister, who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue her brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) after he is wrongfully imprisoned and sentenced to death in the fictional country of Hanshi Dao.
