POLL: Which Amazon Prime OTT show kept you hooked till the last episode? Mirzapur, Farzi to Paatal Lok; VOTE

1. The Family Man

The Family Man is an Indian action thriller series that follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class man juggling his duties as a secret intelligence officer and a devoted family man. As he works to protect the nation from looming threats, he struggles to maintain a balance between his high-stakes job and personal life, leading to intense action, suspense, and humor.

2. Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an intense Indian crime thriller set in Uttar Pradesh, depicting the fierce power battles between crime boss Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and the revenge-driven Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal).

3. Farzi

Farzi is an Indian dark comedy crime thriller that debuted on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023. The series revolves around Sunny, a frustrated artist who ventures into counterfeiting, drawing him into a tense battle with law enforcement.

4. Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a Hindi-language crime thriller series starring Jaideep Ahlawat that explores the dark underbelly of society through the journey of a troubled cop investigating a high-profile assassination attempt. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a web of corruption, crime, and political conspiracies, blurring the lines between good and evil.

5. Panchayat

Panchayat is a Hindi-language comedy-drama series that follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who, due to a lack of job opportunities, takes on the role of secretary at a panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera.

