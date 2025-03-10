POLL: Which Anushka Sharma role has impressed you most? Taani Sahni in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Mamta in Sui Dhaaga; VOTE

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has delivered some unforgettable performances that continue to resonate with audiences. Over the years, she has brought to life a range of powerful characters that remain etched in our hearts. Now, Pinkvilla has created a poll to see which of her iconic roles has left the biggest impact. Have a favorite? Go now and cast your vote below.

1. Taani Sahni in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi remains a timeless romantic gem of this generation. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film beautifully captures an extraordinary love story hidden within the life of an ordinary man. Marking Anushka’s Bollywood debut, she plays Taani Sahni, a young woman unexpectedly tied in marriage to a simple office worker, setting the stage for an emotional and heartwarming journey.

2. Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, struck a chord with both audiences and critics. The film delves into the intricate layers of love, passion, and heartbreak. Anushka’s portrayal of Alizeh Khan, a woman healing from the pain of a past relationship, was widely praised.

3. Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder in Zero

Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) brought together Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a unique romantic drama. While the film didn’t fare well at the box office, the performances left a lasting impact. Anushka played the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a brilliant scientist with cerebral palsy, delivering a performance that earned appreciation from both critics and audiences.

4. Sejal Zaveri in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal is a perfect blend of humor with heartfelt moments. In this romantic drama, Anushka Sharma shines as Sejal Zaveri, a lively Gujarati girl who misplaced her engagement ring while traveling. Enter Shah Rukh Khan's character, a tour guide, who embarks on a journey with her to retrieve the lost token from her fiancé. Anushka's character undoubtedly shines in the film.

5. Mamta in Sui Dhaaga

Su‪i Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, features Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film tells the inspiring story of a modest couple who defy all odds through unwavering love and support to create something extraordinary. Anushka plays Mamta, a humble and grounded woman whose resilience and determination stand out in this beautiful movie.