POLL: Which Bobby Deol role you love the most? From Aashram’s Nirala Baba to Animal’s Abrar; VOTE

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Shraddha Kapoor and rumored BF Rahul Mody’s love language is all about twinning and traveling together: WATCH

Aashram: Bobby Deol reveals wife Tania Deol's reaction after he got Baba Nirala’s role; ‘Nahi tu kar, jo tera…’

Dhanush’s NEEK Sees Decent Growth on Day 2 Despite Tough Competition

Meghan Markle Trying to Redefine Her Image With Upcoming Netflix Series? Insider Says 'Nobody Knows Who She is'

Ravi Mohan pens congratulatory post for Dhanush’s NEEK and its entire cast; wishes them a fantastic journey in cinema

School Friends S3 OTT Release: When and where to watch new season of Ashnoor Kaur-led teenage drama show

Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan officially joins cast of Ajith Kumar starrer, reuniting with superstar after Vidaamuyarchi

Saif Ali Khan attack: Kunal Kemmu recalls his 1st reaction and breaking the news to Soha Ali Khan; ‘We were getting our daughter…’

From Nosferatu to Operation Finale: Here Are 5 New Movies You Need to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and More