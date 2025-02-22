POLL: Which Bobby Deol role you love the most? From Aashram’s Nirala Baba to Animal’s Abrar; VOTE
Bobby Deol is known for his versatility and on-screen presence. Go vote for the actor's most beloved role now!
Bobby Deol has delivered some unforgettable performances, from the cunning Nirala Baba in Aashram to the menacing Abrar in Animal. Each role showcases his versatility and screen presence. But which one is your favorite? Cast your vote for Bobby Deol’s most iconic character!
1. Aashram's Nirala Baba
Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Nirala Baba in Aashram showcases his transformation into a complex, manipulative godman. As a self-styled spiritual leader, his character exudes charisma while hiding dark secrets, exploiting faith for power. Deol’s gripping performance earned widespread acclaim, marking a turning point in his career with this intense role.
2. Animal's Abrar Haque
Bobby Deol's role as Abrar in Animal is a menacing yet enigmatic presence. As the ruthless antagonist, he exudes power and intensity with minimal dialogue, relying on his fierce expressions and commanding screen presence.
3. Barsaat's Badal
Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut as Badal in Barsaat (1995), portraying a passionate and innocent young man caught in a love triangle. His performance blended romance, action, and emotion, making a strong impression on audiences. With his charm and screen presence, Bobby established himself as a promising newcomer in Bollywood.
4. Soldier's Vicky
Bobby Deol's portrayal of Vicky in Soldier (1998) showcased his versatility in an action-packed thriller. Playing a mysterious man on a mission, he skillfully balanced intense action, romance, and emotional depth. His charismatic screen presence, stylish persona, and gripping performance made Soldier a massive hit, cementing his status as a Bollywood star.
5. Gupt's Sahil Sinha
Bobby Deol's role as Sahil Sinha in Gupt (1997) remains one of his most iconic performances. Playing a man wrongfully accused of murder, he navigates intense action, suspense, and emotional turmoil. His gripping portrayal, combined with the film’s thrilling twists, made Gupt a cult classic and solidified Bobby as a Bollywood star.
Vote now!
Alia Bhatt drops dreamy INSIDE pics from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding; Saif Ali Khan does Jiju duties in UNSEEN video