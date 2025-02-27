POLL: Which Bollywood actor's comeback impressed you most? Bobby Deol in Animal to Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava: VOTE

They say one good opportunity can change someone’s life. Well, that’s precisely what happened with three B-town veterans; Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Fardeen Khan. After giving some memorable performances, the actors hit a rough patch in their careers. But their comebacks proved they still have it in them. In this poll, vote for your favorite Bollywood actor's comeback that impressed you the most.

1. Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal

Bobby Deol came as a surprise package in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film, Animal. His portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque in the action-thriller not just impressed the audience but brought him fame and critical acclaim. The blockbuster hit also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and many others. We hope Deol’s character makes it to the film’s sequel, Animal Park too.

2. Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb in Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal definitely stole the show in his recently-released historical film, Chhaava. But after watching the trailer and the movie, the audience was pleasantly surprised by the commendable comeback of actor Akshaye Khanna. After a brief hiatus from the big screen, Khanna returned as Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s film and left no crumbs. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

3. Fardeen Khan as Wali Bin Zayed in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

With his OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together an ensemble cast like no other. However, among them was veteran Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan who stole the spotlight for all the right reasons. Even though he played a recurring character (Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed) in the series, his performance wasn’t overlooked by ardent cinema lovers.

Fardeen skillfully played Bibbojaan and Fareedan's patron and proved that he is here to stay. Apart from Khan, the period drama television series also features actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha. After its successful first run, the series has been renewed for a second season.

Vote for your favorite Bollywood actor’s comeback below: