POLL: Which Bollywood movie was worth re-release? Sanam Teri Kasam to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more
In the past, several Bollywood films have been re-released for the audience to enjoy on the big screens. In this poll, vote for your favorite film that was worth watching in cinemas again.
Several films like Sanam Teri Kasam, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Padmaavat, Laila Majnu, Karan Arjun, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have been re-released for the audience to enjoy on the big screens again. In this poll, fans can choose and vote for the film that they think was worth the re-release.
1. Sanam Teri Kasam
Despite not chasing big numbers at the box office, the makers of Sanam Teri Kasam re-released the film on big screens on February 7, 2025. But since the advance bookings started, fans have been showering love on the Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debuts along with Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry.
2. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein became an iconic movie over the years. Even today, actors R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza are known for playing their characters Maddy and Reena in the romantic drama film. They were joined by Saif Ali Khan. RHTDM was re-released in theatres on August 30, 2024.
3. Padmaavat
After a successful run post its debut release in 2018, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Padmaavat was re-released in theaters on February 6, 2025, to mark its seventh anniversary. The audiences got another chance to experience the film’s grandeur on the big screen starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.
4. Laila Majnu
Sajid Ali’s 2018 movie, Laila Majnu, made its way into cinemas nationwide on August 9, 2024. Originally released on September 7, 2018, the film failed commercially at the box office. But years later, it was assigned the film cult status. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, the tragic romance film starred Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.
5. Karan Arjun
When the makers announced that the evergreen Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan movie, Karan Arjun would be re-released, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The Rakesh Roshan film hit cinemas worldwide again on November 22, 2024.
6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Among them is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which was also released again on January 3, 2025. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie recorded excellent pre-sales and was one of the successful films even after it’s re-release.
Vote for your favorite here:
POLL: Which actor do you like Khushi Kapoor paired with most?— Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan or Junaid Khan; VOTE