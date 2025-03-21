POLL: Which character from The Family Man did you enjoy watching the most? Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari to Sharib Hashmi's JK Talpade; VOTE

As fans eagerly await the much-anticipated Season 3 of The Family Man, Pinkvilla is keeping the excitement alive by conducting a fun poll! From the sharp and witty Srikant Tiwari to the ever-loyal and hilarious JK Talpade, which character did you enjoy watching the most? Cast your vote now and let us know!

1. Srikant Tiwari

Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a brilliant yet conflicted intelligence officer, juggles high-stakes missions with family struggles, blending wit and intensity

2. JK Talpade

JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty and loyal partner, adds humor and charm while expertly supporting high-stakes missions with quick thinking.

3. Atharv Tiwari

Atharv Tiwari (Vedant Sinha), Srikant's mischievous and witty son, often steals the spotlight with his hilarious antics and innocent curiosity.

4. Suchitra Tiwari

Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani), Srikant's supportive yet conflicted wife, balances her career while navigating marital challenges and family responsibilities

5. Dhriti Tiwari

Dhriti Tiwari (Ashlesha Thakur), Srikant's rebellious and independent daughter, navigates teenage challenges while often questioning her parents' decisions.

6. Chellam Sir

Chellam Sir (Uday Mahesh), a mysterious and resourceful retired agent, provides crucial intel to Srikant with his sharp instincts and vast experience.

7. Zoya

Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary), a brave and skilled field agent, showcases courage and determination while assisting Srikant and JK during high-stakes missions.

8. Raji

Raji played by (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) in season 2, a fierce and relentless rebel, showcases intense determination and combat skills while pursuing her mission with unwavering focus.

9. Arvind

Arvind (played by Sharad Kelkar), Suchitra's supportive colleague, forms a close bond with her, adding emotional complexity to Srikant and Suchitra's relationship.

For those unaware, Season 3 of The Family Man is reportedly in the works and is expected to release after the Indian Premier League 2025.