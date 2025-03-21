POLL: Which character from The Family Man did you enjoy watching the most? Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari to Sharib Hashmi's JK Talpade; VOTE
As fans eagerly await Season 3 of The Family Man, take this poll and tell us which character from the spy thriller is your favorite!
As fans eagerly await the much-anticipated Season 3 of The Family Man, Pinkvilla is keeping the excitement alive by conducting a fun poll! From the sharp and witty Srikant Tiwari to the ever-loyal and hilarious JK Talpade, which character did you enjoy watching the most? Cast your vote now and let us know!
1. Srikant Tiwari
Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a brilliant yet conflicted intelligence officer, juggles high-stakes missions with family struggles, blending wit and intensity
2. JK Talpade
JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty and loyal partner, adds humor and charm while expertly supporting high-stakes missions with quick thinking.
3. Atharv Tiwari
Atharv Tiwari (Vedant Sinha), Srikant's mischievous and witty son, often steals the spotlight with his hilarious antics and innocent curiosity.
4. Suchitra Tiwari
Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani), Srikant's supportive yet conflicted wife, balances her career while navigating marital challenges and family responsibilities
5. Dhriti Tiwari
Dhriti Tiwari (Ashlesha Thakur), Srikant's rebellious and independent daughter, navigates teenage challenges while often questioning her parents' decisions.
6. Chellam Sir
Chellam Sir (Uday Mahesh), a mysterious and resourceful retired agent, provides crucial intel to Srikant with his sharp instincts and vast experience.
7. Zoya
Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary), a brave and skilled field agent, showcases courage and determination while assisting Srikant and JK during high-stakes missions.
8. Raji
Raji played by (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) in season 2, a fierce and relentless rebel, showcases intense determination and combat skills while pursuing her mission with unwavering focus.
9. Arvind
Arvind (played by Sharad Kelkar), Suchitra's supportive colleague, forms a close bond with her, adding emotional complexity to Srikant and Suchitra's relationship.
For those unaware, Season 3 of The Family Man is reportedly in the works and is expected to release after the Indian Premier League 2025.
The Family Man Season 3: After Paatal Lok, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's show also to be based in Nagaland? Here’s proof