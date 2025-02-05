POLL: Which cult-classic’s re-release are you waiting for this Valentine’s Week? Jab We Met, Silsila to Bachna Ae Haseeno

The season of love is here, as Valentine’s Week is just days away. To make it even more special, some iconic classics are set to hit the big screen again. While these films are set to be re-released, here at Pinkvilla, we are conducting a poll to determine which film fans are most excited to watch in theaters again between February 7 and February 14, 2025.

1. Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s beloved rom-com, Jab We Met, is set for its second re-release after being re-released last year in 2024. The film’s lead characters, Geet and Aditya, have formed a deep emotional connection with fans over the years.

2. Sanam Teri Kasam

After huge demand from fans, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is also set to re-release on the big screen. The film is cherished for its emotional storyline and soulful music.

3. Bachna Ae Haseeno

Ranbir Kapoor's Bachna Ae Haseeno will be returning to the silver screen nearly 17 years after its original release. The film narrates the story of a flirtatious young man who is commitment-phobic. However, he finds himself on the flip side when he truly falls in love with a woman who rejects him. Determined to make amends, he sets out to seek forgiveness from his ex-partners.

Advertisement

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a modern love story cherished for its exploration of love, identity, and self-discovery. The film's narrative is lighthearted, humorous, and entertaining, while also highlighting the complexities of human relationships.

5. Chandni

Considered to be one of the most iconic movies of Sridevi, Chandni made the white chiffon saree a hallmark of a Yash Chopra romance. The romantic drama movie also featured Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

6. Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan starrer Silsila is one of the most celebrated films, remembered for its beautiful exploration of love and extramarital relationships.

7. Dil To Pagal Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor's romantic drama is set to make a comeback nearly 28 years after it first hit the screens.

Cast your vote here