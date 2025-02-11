POLL: Which highly anticipated series sequels are you most excited about? Mirzapur 4 to The Family Man 3; VOTE

Hindi shows like Mirzapur, Farzi, and The Family Man have built a strong fan base among viewers and cinema lovers. Each season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving audiences eager for more. With some sequels officially announced and others still under wraps, the OTT space continues to capture viewers’ attention.

At Pinkvilla, we’ve launched a poll for our readers to vote for the sequels they’re most excited about. Cast your vote now!

1. Mirzapur Season 4

Mirzapur is a gripping Indian crime thriller set in Uttar Pradesh, revolving around the power struggles of crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya and the vengeful Guddu Pandit. Fans eagerly await the new season to see the unfolding dynamics and confrontations in Mirzapur's lawless landscape.

2. Farzi Season 2

Farzi is an Indian black comedy crime thriller series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023. The show follows Sunny, a disillusioned artist who turns to counterfeiting, leading to a high-stakes game with law enforcement. Fans eagerly await the next season to see how the intense cat-and-mouse chase unfolds.

3. The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man is an Indian espionage action-thriller series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019. The show follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the third season to see how the story unfolds.

Advertisement

4. Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama series that follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera, due to limited job opportunities.

The series offers a humorous and heartfelt portrayal of rural life, highlighting the challenges and simplicity of village dynamics. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next season to see how Abhishek's journey unfolds and how he navigates the intricacies of village administration and personal growth

5. Kota Factory Season 4

It is always a treat for fans to get their dose of encouragement by seeing Jeetu Bhaiya and his students hustle to crack the IIT entrance exam. Each Kota Factory season explores the themes of friendship, love, and the pressure to succeed, presenting new challenges along the way.

Vote now!