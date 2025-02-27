POLL: Which Irrfan Khan film out of THESE 5 is your absolute favorite? The Lunchbox to Hindi Medium; VOTE

Irrfan Khan, a powerhouse of talent, captivated audiences with his profound performances and unparalleled versatility. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his unforgettable films. We’re conducting a poll to find out which of the five films mentioned touched your heart the most. Cast your vote now and celebrate his cinematic brilliance!

1. The Lunchbox

Released in 2013, The Lunchbox is a beautifully crafted romance that unfolds through an unexpected exchange of handwritten notes. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the film follows Saajan Fernandes, a reserved and melancholic office worker, who unknowingly develops a deep emotional bond with a woman after a lunchbox meant for her husband is mistakenly delivered to him.

Irrfan Khan’s portrayal of Saajan is a masterclass in subtlety. His restrained expressions and quiet loneliness speak volumes, making his performance both powerful and deeply moving.

2. Qarib Qarib Singlle

Released in 2017, Qarib Qarib Singlle offers a refreshing take on modern romance, following two contrasting individuals navigating online dating. A free-spirited, witty man crosses paths with a reserved yet confident widow, leading to an unexpected journey of love, self-discovery, and healing. Irrfan Khan’s effortlessly charming performance brings depth to the film, making his character’s quirks and spontaneity both endearing and impactful.

His dynamic with Parvathy Thiruvothu adds emotional richness, as the story delves into companionship, past wounds, and second chances. Blending humor with heartfelt moments, the film beautifully explores love in the digital era.

3. Karwaan

Released in 2018, Karwaan is a heartwarming road comedy-drama that takes viewers on an unforgettable journey from Bangalore to Kochi. The film follows two friends and a teenager, each carrying their own emotional baggage, as they embark on a road trip that becomes a voyage of self-discovery. Directed by Akarsh Khurana in his debut, the film introduced Dulquer Salmaan to Bollywood, with a special appearance by Kriti Kharbanda.

However, it was Irrfan Khan who stole the show with his brilliant portrayal of Shaukat, a sharp-witted yet endearing Bhopali mechanic. His impeccable comic timing and effortless charisma added depth to the film’s philosophical undertones, making Karwaan a soulful blend of humor, reflection, and life’s unpredictability.

4. Hindi Medium

Released in 2017, Hindi Medium is a sharp and satirical take on India’s flawed education system, directed by Saket Chaudhary. Set in Delhi, the film follows Raj Batra, a wealthy yet unpretentious businessman who will go to any extent to secure his daughter’s admission into an elite English-medium school.

Irrfan Khan’s effortless performance blends humor with heartfelt emotion, making Raj both relatable and endearing. His dynamic chemistry with Deepak Dobriyal adds depth to the narrative, elevating the film’s comedic and dramatic moments. The movie received critical acclaim for its engaging storytelling and social commentary, eventually leading to a sequel.

5. Angrezi Medium

Released in 2020, Angrezi Medium was one of Irrfan Khan’s final films, serving as an emotional follow-up to Hindi Medium. The film revolves around a devoted father’s relentless efforts to secure his daughter’s admission to a prestigious foreign university. Irrfan’s portrayal of a loving, determined father is both touching and deeply resonant, capturing the essence of parental sacrifices.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi, with their interactions creating some of the film’s most wholesome moments. With its heartfelt emotions and poignant storytelling, Angrezi Medium became a moving tribute to Irrfan’s extraordinary legacy.

Irrfan Khan’s impact on cinema was not just measured by awards but by the depth of his storytelling. With nuanced performances, he shattered stereotypes and bridged cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Even after his passing, his legacy endures, inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers proving that true artistry is timeless.