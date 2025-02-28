POLL: Which is your favorite Kiara Advani performance? Satyaprem Ki Katha to Jugjugg Jeeyo; VOTE

Kiara Advani made her acting debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly. Since then, she has worked on numerous projects and entertained the audience with her performances. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite performance of Kiara. Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:

Which is your favorite Kiara Advani performance? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow you to choose your favorite Kiara Advani performance. Satyaprem Ki Katha Jugjugg Jeeyo Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Shershaah M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

1. Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of Kiara Advani’s most acclaimed performances. In the romantic drama, she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Sameer Vidwans directorial showed the actress in the role of Katha, who was going through something traumatic.

2. Jugjugg Jeeyo

In the family comedy drama Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani starred alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She played the role of Naina, a successful woman, who is going through problems in her marital life.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was another film in which Kiara worked with Kartik Aaryan. In the horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, she portrays the character of Reet, whose family mansion is haunted by a spirit.

4. Shershaah

Shershaah is another popular title in Kiara’s filmography. It is a biographical war drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. Kiara was seen as his girlfriend Dimple in the movie. Her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra was loved by the fans.

Advertisement

5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Another biopic starring Kiara Advani is M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role of cricketer MS Dhoni. Kiara played his love interest and wife Sakshi.

Looking ahead, Kiara Advani is set to star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. On the personal front, she recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.