POLL: Which is your favorite performance of birthday girl Sanya Malhotra? Mrs to Dangal; VOTE

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the acclaim for her work in the social drama Mrs. She is one of the most talented actors in the film industry and has shown her prowess in many films. On the special occasion of her birthday today, February 25, 2025, Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite performance of Sanya. Here’s a look at the options:

1. Mrs.

Sanya Malhotra’s recent movie Mrs. can be streamed on ZEE5. It is a take on marriage and patriarchy. The Arati Kadav directorial is an official remake of the Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen. In Mrs., Sanya plays the character of Richa, a dancer who deals with challenges in her role as a housewife.

2. Dangal

Dangal (2016) is a biographical sports drama helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was the acting debut of Sanya Malhotra. She portrays the role of wrestler Babita Kumari and shares the screen with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, and more. Dangal was a huge success at the box office. It also brought a lot of praise for Sanya’s performance.

3. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy that was released on Netflix in 2021. In the movie directed by Vivek Soni, Sanya is paired opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. It follows the story of a newlywed couple who have to tackle a long-distance relationship.

Advertisement

4. Badhaai Ho

In the comedy drama Badhaai Ho, Sanya is the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Nakul. Their relationship is affected as they learn of Nakul’s mother being pregnant. The Amit Sharma-directed film was released in 2018.

5. Pagglait

Umesh Bist’s Pagglait is another Sanya Malhotra film available on Netflix. The 2021 comedy drama revolves around a young widow who isn’t able to grieve her husband’s loss.

Now that you have taken a brief look at the options among Sanya Malhotra’s performances, it is time to select the one you love the most. Vote in the following poll to choose your winner.