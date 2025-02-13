POLL: Which movie would you watch on OTT with your partner this Valentine's Day? Tamasha to Raanjhanaa; VOTE
Thinking of celebrating Valentine's Day with your partner by binge-watching romantic movies? Let us know which movie you’re planning to watch and vote here now!
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by binge-watching a romantic movie with your partner? At Pinkvilla, we’ve created a special poll featuring the best movie picks. Cast your vote now and let us know which one you plan to watch!
1. Raanjhanaa
Raanjhanaa on Prime Video is a timeless love story that beautifully captures unrequited love, passion, and devotion. Starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, the film's soulful music and heartfelt emotions make it a perfect pick for Valentine's Day. Its intense romance and emotional depth will leave you mesmerized, making it a must-watch with your partner.
2. Tamasha
Tamasha on Netflix is a captivating romantic drama that explores love, self-discovery, and breaking societal norms. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film beautifully portrays how love inspires personal growth. With breathtaking visuals, a soulful soundtrack, and a deep message, Tamasha is a perfect Valentine's Day watch for meaningful conversations and emotions.
3. Laila Majnu
Laila Majnu on Netflix is a modern adaptation of the classic love tragedy, bringing intense emotions and poetic storytelling to the screen. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, the film captures the madness of love and longing. Its soulful music and heartfelt performances make it a perfect Valentine's Day watch for romantic souls.
4. Mohabbatein
Mohabbatein on Prime Video is a timeless romantic drama that beautifully explores love, defiance, and tradition. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai, the film revolves around a strict Gurukul and a music teacher who challenges its rigid rules for love. Its soulful music and heartfelt story make it a perfect Valentine's Day watch.
5. Sanam Teri Kasam
Sanam Teri Kasam on JioCinema is a heart-wrenching romantic drama that tells the story of an unlikely love between an introverted girl and a rebellious man. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film’s soulful music and emotional depth make it a perfect pick for Valentine’s Day, offering a tale of love, loss, and fate.
Vote now:
