POLL: Which of THESE 5 biographical films on Netflix left a lasting impact on you? Srikanth to Mary Kom; VOTE

Biographical dramas bring real stories to life, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of extraordinary individuals, both famous and forgotten. With Netflix offering a diverse lineup, we polled viewers to see which films struck the deepest chord. From inspiring comebacks to groundbreaking achievements, here are five powerful biopics that left a mark. Which one moved you the most? Cast your vote now!

1. Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth has captivated audiences since its release, delivering an impressive 20x return. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film chronicles the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur who defied the odds to establish Bollant Industries.

Featuring Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, this biopic is backed by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films. Released on Akshaya Tritiya, the film continues to earn praise for its powerful storytelling and stellar performances.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila marked his OTT debut, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film delves into the life of the legendary Punjabi singer, often dubbed the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Beyond celebrating his musical legacy, the biopic explores his struggles, controversies, and defiance against societal prejudices.

Diljit brings Chamkila to life, while Parineeti portrays his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film offers a compelling glimpse into his meteoric rise and tragic end.

3. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a gripping drama that brings to light the emotional battle of a mother against an entire system. Inspired by real events, the film follows an Indian woman whose children are taken away by Norwegian authorities, pushing her into a relentless legal and emotional struggle.

Starring Rani Mukerji, the 2023 film, directed by Ashima Chibber, powerfully portrays a mother’s unwavering fight for justice, highlighting cultural differences and the strength of maternal love.

4. Mary Kom

Mary Kom, featuring Priyanka Chopra, brings to life the inspiring journey of the legendary boxer from Manipur. Born into poverty and facing deep-rooted societal norms, Mary defied expectations to pursue her passion for boxing.

The film highlights her struggles, training in secrecy, overcoming personal sacrifices, and making a triumphant comeback after marriage and motherhood. Her story is one of unyielding perseverance, proving that determination and grit can break any barrier, both inside and outside the boxing ring.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl brings to life the inspiring journey of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, a trailblazer who became India’s first female combat pilot during the 1999 Kargil War. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film captures her struggle against societal norms, gender bias, and institutional hurdles in the Indian Air Force.

Driven by an unwavering passion for flying, Gunjan defied expectations and proved that courage knows no gender. Her story is a testament to resilience, determination, and breaking barriers.

