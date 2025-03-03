POLL: Which Oscar-nominated Hindi movie made you most emotional? Lagaan to Anuja; VOTE

Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to find out which Oscar-nominated movie left the biggest emotional impact on audiences. From classics like Mother India and Lagaan to Anuja, fans can now vote for the film that moved them the most. Cast your vote and have your say in the discussion!

1. Lagaan

Lagaan (2001) is one of India's most celebrated Oscar-nominated films, earning a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan, this period drama blends history, sports, and patriotism. Set in colonial India, the film follows a group of villagers who, burdened by an oppressive land tax (lagaan), challenge British rulers to a high-stakes cricket match—a game they have never played before.

2. Mother India

Mother India (1957), directed by Mehboob Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most iconic and expensive productions of its time. The film, starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar, became the highest-grossing Indian film until Mughal-e-Azam (1960).

This epic drama offers a powerful portrayal of post-independence rural India, focusing on the struggles of a poverty-stricken mother determined to uphold her principles despite immense hardships.

Mother India made history as India’s first-ever Oscar-nominated film, earning a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 30th Academy Awards in 1958.

3. The White Tiger

The White Tiger (2021) is a gripping drama film written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra (who also co-produced the film), and Rajkummar Rao, the story delves into themes of classism and casteism in modern-day India.

The film follows Balram Halwai (Gourav), a poor yet ambitious driver who navigates India's rigid social hierarchy to break free from poverty and transform himself into a successful entrepreneur.

At the 93rd Academy Awards, The White Tiger earned a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, gaining global recognition for its thought-provoking narrative.

4. Anuja

Anuja was nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards. Despite its nomination, it lost to the Dutch film I'm Not a Robot.

The film is directed by Adam Graves and features performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The movie tells a poignant story of hunger and hope, shedding light on the challenges faced by underprivileged children in India.

5. Salaam Bombay

Salaam Bombay! (1988), directed by Mira Nair. It was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 1989 Academy Awards and received international acclaim for its raw and realistic portrayal of life in the slums of India.

The film, co-written by Sooni Taraporevala, follows the struggles of street children in Mumbai, focusing on themes like drug addiction, prostitution, and child labor. It provides an unfiltered look into the harsh realities faced by marginalized communities, making it one of the most powerful Indian films to gain global recognition.