POLL: Which Panchayat show character do you love watching the most? Sachiv Ji to Manju Devi; VOTE
Enjoyed watching Panchayat? Now, it's time to vote for your favorite character from the hit Prime Video series!
Panchayat is a popular Indian web series that follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes a job as a secretary in a remote village's Panchayat office. The show humorously depicts rural life, highlighting Abhishek's challenges, friendships, and growth as he navigates his new surroundings.
With three successful seasons, the show has received critical acclaim, and its characters have found a special place in the hearts of fans. Now, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to determine which Panchayat character is your favorite. Go vote now!
1. Sachiv Ji
Sachiv Ji, aka Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), is a relatable character in Panchayat. An engineering graduate, he navigates rural challenges with wit and humor, gradually adapting to village life while pursuing career aspirations.
2. Manju Devi
Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta), the Pradhan of Phulera in Panchayat, is a strong yet endearing character. Initially hesitant in her role, she gradually becomes more confident, balancing her household duties with village leadership.
3. Banrakas
Banrakas (played by Durgesh Kumar), a cunning and opportunistic character in Panchayat, often creates trouble for the village authorities.
4. Brij Bhushan aka Pradhan Ji
Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Pradhan Pati in Panchayat, is a witty and street-smart man who unofficially handles village affairs. His humorous yet insightful approach to politics and family adds charm to the storyline.
5. Vikas
Vikas (played by Chandan Roy), the office assistant in Panchayat, is loyal, friendly, and ever-supportive of Abhishek. His lighthearted humor and dedication to his work make him a beloved and reliable presence in the series.
6. Prahlad Chacha
Prahlad Chacha (Faisal Malik), a prominent figure in Panchayat, is a fun-loving and witty village elder. Known for his sharp humor and warmth, he often provides comic relief while offering valuable insights to Abhishek.
7. Kranti Devi
Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), a rival to Manju Devi in Panchayat, is an ambitious and outspoken woman. She often challenges the Panchayat’s decisions, aiming to assert her influence and gain power in the village.
