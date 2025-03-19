POLL: Which Panchayat show character do you love watching the most? Sachiv Ji to Manju Devi; VOTE

Panchayat is a popular Indian web series that follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes a job as a secretary in a remote village's Panchayat office. The show humorously depicts rural life, highlighting Abhishek's challenges, friendships, and growth as he navigates his new surroundings.

With three successful seasons, the show has received critical acclaim, and its characters have found a special place in the hearts of fans. Now, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to determine which Panchayat character is your favorite. Go vote now!

POLL: Which Panchayat show character you love watching the most? With three successful seasons, the show has received critical acclaim, and its characters have found a special place in the hearts of fans. Go vote now! Sachiv Ji Manju Devi Banrakas Vikas Prahlad Chacha Kranti Devi Brij Bhushan aka Pradhan Ji

1. Sachiv Ji

Sachiv Ji, aka Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), is a relatable character in Panchayat. An engineering graduate, he navigates rural challenges with wit and humor, gradually adapting to village life while pursuing career aspirations.

2. Manju Devi

Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta), the Pradhan of Phulera in Panchayat, is a strong yet endearing character. Initially hesitant in her role, she gradually becomes more confident, balancing her household duties with village leadership.

3. Banrakas

Banrakas (played by Durgesh Kumar), a cunning and opportunistic character in Panchayat, often creates trouble for the village authorities.

4. Brij Bhushan aka Pradhan Ji

Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Pradhan Pati in Panchayat, is a witty and street-smart man who unofficially handles village affairs. His humorous yet insightful approach to politics and family adds charm to the storyline.

5. Vikas

Vikas (played by Chandan Roy), the office assistant in Panchayat, is loyal, friendly, and ever-supportive of Abhishek. His lighthearted humor and dedication to his work make him a beloved and reliable presence in the series.

Advertisement

6. Prahlad Chacha

Prahlad Chacha (Faisal Malik), a prominent figure in Panchayat, is a fun-loving and witty village elder. Known for his sharp humor and warmth, he often provides comic relief while offering valuable insights to Abhishek.

7. Kranti Devi

Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), a rival to Manju Devi in Panchayat, is an ambitious and outspoken woman. She often challenges the Panchayat’s decisions, aiming to assert her influence and gain power in the village.