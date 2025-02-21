POLL: Which recent Kareena Kapoor Khan character do you love the most? Maya from Jaane Jaan to Jasmine from Crew; VOTE
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the audience some memorable characters in the recent past. VOTE for your favorite one in this poll.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ace Bollywood actress who has nailed many characters over the years. She is known to give memorable performances that leave a lasting impression in the minds of the viewers. In recent years, she nailed some characters that redefined the way the audience looks at the bubbly actress Be it Maya D’Souza in Jaane Jaan or Jasmine Kohli in Crew, she has done it all. In this poll, fans can vote for their favorite characters Bebo aced in the recent past.
1. Maya D’Souza in Jaane Jaan
Back in 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan took over the digital space by starring in the mystery thriller film, Jaane Jaan. She was seen acing the role of Maya D’Souza, a single mother who tried to safeguard herself and her daughter from her abusive partner. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix movie also starred Jaideep Alhawat, Vijay Varma, and Lin Laishram.
2. Jasmeet Bhamra in The Buckingham Murders
The same year, Bebo joined hands with Hansal Mehta and featured in the crime thriller film, The Buckingham Murders. The Bollywood actress stole the show with her portrayal of Jasmeet Bhamra, an Indian detective grieving the death of her child. She also shared the screen with actors like Keith Allen, Chef Ranveer Brar, Manish Gandhi, and others in the film. Khan also co-produced it.
3. Jasmine Kohli in Crew
The Bollywood diva started 2024 on a fun note and entertained the audience with the heist comedy film, Crew. The movie featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh became a massive hit, with the audience lauding the screenplay, songs, and Kareena’s portrayal of Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant.
4. Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again
Singham Again was one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. In the drama film, the veteran actress played the role of Avni Kamat Singham, inspired by Goddess Sita. Directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, the actioner also starred an ensemble cast of Ajay with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari and more.
VOTE for your favorite Kareena Kapoor Khan character below:
