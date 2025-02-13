POLL: Which recent theatrical movie are you most excited to watch on OTT? Sky Force, Deva to Loveyapa; VOTE

It is only the second month of 2025, and Bollywood has already had some exciting releases in cinemas. These include the aerial action drama Sky Force, the action thriller Deva, the romantic comedy Loveyapa, and more. Some people might have missed these in theaters or would want to rewatch them digitally. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose a recent theatrical movie they are most excited to watch on OTT.

1. Sky Force

Sky Force is based on true events and showcases ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’ The cast includes Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Sky Force was released in cinemas on January 24, during the Republic Day weekend.

2. Deva

Deva hit the big screens on January 31. The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s cop character and an investigation into a major case. Alongside Shahid, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

3. Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a Gen Z love story that marks the big-screen debut of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. In the film, they exchange their phones for a day before making the decision to marry each other. The rom-com was released on February 7.

4. Fateh

Fateh marks the directorial debut of Sonu Sood. The action-packed movie follows an ex-agent who is forced to come out of his peaceful life for a mission. Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vijay Raaz joined Sonu in the cast. Fateh’s theatrical release was on January 10.

5. Azaad

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made their Bollywood debut with Azaad. The movie is an epic action adventure about a stable boy who develops a bond of friendship with a horse named Azaad. It arrived on the silver screen on January 17.

Now that you have recapped the recent theatrical releases, it is time to select the one you are eagerly waiting to watch on an OTT platform. Vote in the following poll to choose your winner.