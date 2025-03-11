POLL: Which Saif Ali Khan’s romantic-comedy is your most favorite? Hum Tum, Cocktail to Kal Ho Naa Ho; VOTE
Here’s a collection of some of Saif Ali Khan’s most beloved romantic-comedy films. Take a moment to vote for the one that you love the most!
Saif Ali Khan has been the poster boy of many Bollywood rom-coms that have received immense love from cinephiles. If you’ve been a fan of Khan’s chocolate-boy era, and it holds a special place in your heart, here’s your chance to pick your favorite movie led by him. All you have to do is cast your vote for the movie that stays in your heart rent-free.
1. Dil Chahta Hai
In Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan played the role of Sameer Mulchandani. This evergreen rom-com explored the evolving nature of friendships and love. In the film, he portrayed a charming and laid-back young man who struggles to find true love. His character brought immense humor and lighthearted elements to the film.
2. Kal Ho Naa Ho
Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho featured Saif as Rohan, a charming and supportive friend to Preity Zinta’s Naina. His character in the film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, made everyone yearn for a true and honest friend like him.
3. Hum Tum
The National Award-winning film, directed by Kunal Kohli, Hum Tum charmed fans with another iconic character played by Saif Ali Khan—Karan Kapoor. His witty and lively persona, combined with impeccable comic timing and delivery, brought a freshness to the film, making it one of the most beloved rom-coms.
4. Salaam Namaste
Siddharth Anand’s Salaam Namaste carries a lot of nostalgia, wrapped in its soulful tracks. The romantic comedy was ahead of its time, as it explored the concept of live-in relationships, highlighting both the challenges and benefits of such arrangements.
5. Cocktail
Last but not least is Cocktail, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Khan's portrayal of Gautam, aka Gutlu, once again showcased his witty and charismatic on-screen charm. Additionally, his performance in the film’s vulnerable moments was also deeply relatable.
Now, it's time to cast your vote! Which of these Saif Ali Khan films holds a special place in your heart?
