POLL: Which Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic you enjoyed the most? Devdas to Ram Leela; VOTE
Director and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his epic grand sagas. Vote for your favorite Bhansali cult classic now!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his grand cinematic vision, creating timeless masterpieces that blend rich storytelling with stunning visuals. From Devdas and Black to Saawariya and Ram Leela, his films have left a lasting impact. Vote now for your favorite cult classic from the legendary filmmaker’s iconic filmography!
1. Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) is a visually stunning adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as the tragic Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his love Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as the courtesan Chandramukhi, the film is a grand saga of love, heartbreak, and self-destruction.
2. Ram Leela
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) is a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Ranveer Singh as Ram and Deepika Padukone as Leela, alongside Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Priyanka Chopra in a special song.
3. Black
Black (2005) is a critically acclaimed drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Inspired by Helen Keller’s life, it stars Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj Sahai, a teacher to a deaf-blind girl, played by Rani Mukerji. The film also features Ayesha Kapur as young Michelle and Shernaz Patel in key roles.
4. Saawariya
Saawariya (2007) is a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s short story White Nights. It marks the Bollywood debuts of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, alongside Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The film is known for its dreamy, blue-hued visual aesthetics.
5. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) is a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn in a love triangle. The film follows a woman torn between her first love and her devoted husband. Its music and grand visuals are widely praised.
So, which one is your favourite? Vote now!
Ali Fazal hails Richa Chadha’s ‘hard’ step to leave daughter behind as Girls Will Be Girls wins John Cassavetes Award