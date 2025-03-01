POLL: Which Sidharth Malhotra role left indelible mark in your mind? Nikhil Bharadwaj of Hasee Toh Phasee to Vikram Batra in Shershaah; VOTE

Bollywood’s ‘handsome munda’, Sidharth Malhotra stepped into the acting realm with Karan Johar’s rom-com, Student of the Year. His character in his debut film was highly lauded by the audience, making him a household name. Soon, he was seen playing multiple different characters, some of which remained iconic and left an indelible mark in the minds of cinema lovers. In this poll, fans can vote and make their favorite Sidharth Malhotra role win!

1. Abhimanyu Singh in Student of the Year

After assisting Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan, Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with Student of the Year. He was seen as Abhimanyu Singh, a handsome boy from a middle-class family whose only aim was to excel in college and make his grandmother proud. He ends up becoming the college's heartthrob and even created a space for himself in the hearts of the audience.

2. Nikhil Bharadwaj in Hasee Toh Phasee

Sidharth Malhotra leads the show as Nikhil Bharadwaj in the 2014 romantic comedy-drama film, Hasee Toh Phasee. He plays the role of a sorted guy who falls in love with an actress and eventually tries to marry her. However, during their wedding, he meets another woman after years who succeeds in winning his heart, but the ending isn’t what you would expect.

3. Guru Divekar in Ek Villain

In the same year, Sid was seen as Guru Divekar in the action thriller film, Ek Villain. The movie showcases the undying love of a man towards his wife who was killed by a masked man. Guru’s past and present life collide. Directed by Mohit Suri and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

4. Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah

Shershaah remains one of the iconic films of the actor’s career. In this war film, he plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in action in the Kargil War. His portrayal of the war hero was so touching and emotional that cinephiles started seeing Batra in Malhotra.

5. Amandeep Ajitpal Singh in Mission Majnu

Then came Mission Majnu in 2023 in which Sidharth played the role of IPS Amandeep Ajitpal Singh. Malhotra, who was a RAW agent, was also seen as Tariq Hussain when he went to Pakistan on an undercover assignment.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also going to be a dad soon.