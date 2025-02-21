POLL: Which upcoming Akshay Kumar film are you most excited about? Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5 and more; VOTE

Akshay Kumar remains one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, known for delivering some of the most entertaining blockbusters. With several highly anticipated films in the pipeline, fans have plenty to look forward to. We've set up a poll to find out which upcoming Akshay Kumar film has you most excited. Cast your vote now!

1. Hera Pheri 3

The iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty is officially returning for Hera Pheri 3, with original director Priyadarshan back at the helm. The announcement, made on Priyadarshan’s birthday, sent fans into a frenzy, quickly making Hera Pheri 3 a global trending topic.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the much-awaited comedy will kick off filming in December 2025, with the shoot planned over six months, wrapping up by May 2026. The makers are aiming for a 2026 theatrical release.

2. Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle brings together a powerhouse ensemble featuring Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

This adventure-packed comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, promises a wild ride of laughter and chaos. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Jyoti Deshpande, the film's official announcement dropped in 2023, setting high expectations for this star-studded escapade.

3. Jolly LLB 3

Among Akshay Kumar’s most eagerly awaited projects is the courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Akshay graciously delayed Jolly LLB 3 to prioritize Kesari Chapter 2 after a request from Karan Johar.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that the story will center on a legal face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, with Saurabh Shukla returning as the witty judge. Tackling a significant and layered case, this installment promises to be grander than the previous films, with major scenes set to be filmed across real locations in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

4. Housefull 5

The laughter-packed Housefull franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, Housefull 5. This star-studded comedy features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises chaotic fun set on a cruise adventure. Get ready for a rollercoaster of hilarity when it sails into theaters on June 6, 2025.

5. Bhooth Bangla

On his birthday, September 9, 2024, Akshay Kumar delighted fans with the announcement of his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, this marks their reunion after 14 years.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, the project is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!