POLL: Which upcoming Bollywood debut are you most excited about? Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor; VOTE

2025 has already seen some promising young actors make their acting debut. There are many more such talents, from Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, who are gearing up for their launch this year. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the actor whose Bollywood debut they are most excited about.

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently preparing for the release of his first movie Naadaniyaan. He is paired opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Ibrahim also has the movies Sarzameen and Diler in his lineup.

2. Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She will share the screen with Vikrant Massey in her debut film. The Santosh Singh directorial is a love story between two visually impaired characters. Shanaya will also star in the pan-India movie Vrushabha.

3. Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia will make her debut with Ikkis. It is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Agastya Nanda features in the lead role in the Sriram Raghavan movie.

4. Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, is also set to showcase his talent on the screen. In a previous exclusive report, Pinkvilla shared that his debut will be Mohit Suri’s romantic film, backed by Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement

5. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has come on board the cast of Baaghi 4. The film is headlined by Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by A Harsha, the movie will arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

Now that you have had a look at the upcoming debutants, it is time to select the one you are most hyped about. Vote in the following poll to choose your winner.