POLL: Which upcoming Hindi movie sequel are you most excited about? Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park to Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood fans are in for a treat with several promising sequels being announced. While the shoot for most of them is yet to start, the excitement is truly palpable. From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park to Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 and Ranveer Singh’s Don 3—the list is quite long. However, here is a chance for the audience to decide which film they are most excited to watch on the big screen.

1. Animal Park

The sequel to 2023 blockbuster film Animal is titled Animal Park, which will take the story forward from where the first part had concluded. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to work on the film in 2026 after the release of his another film, Spirit, led by Prabhas.

2. Stree 3

According to the line-up shared by Maddock Films, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 3 is set to release on August 13, 2027. The third installment of the horror-comedy is expected to have Akshay Kumar’s full-fledged appearance.

3. Hera Pheri 3

On fans’ popular demand after a long-wait, Priyadarshan announced Hera Pheri 3 last month in January with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. During a recent interview, Rawal confirmed that the shoot for the comedy caper is expected to start by August-September 2025.

4. Don 3

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are set to collaborate for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. There were speculations about the film being delayed, but Akhtar during a recent interaction confirmed that the shoot is set to start this year.

Advertisement

5. Border 2

Nearly 27 years after the original film, Sunny Deol is returning with Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, touted as the biggest war-drama film, it will release next year on January 26, 2026.

6. Krrish 4

This is another film which has been demanded by fans since a very long time. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan will begin shooting for the sci-fi film after wrapping the shoot for War 2 in April.

7. No Entry 2

Anees Bazmee will be charming the fans with the sequel to his iconic film titled, No Entry 2. This time it will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Cast your vote now