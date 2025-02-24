POLL: Which upcoming Hindi movie sequel releasing in 2025 are you most excited about? Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s War 2

2025 is set to bring a wave of thrilling new films, along with some eagerly awaited sequels! Fans can look forward to Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and the much-anticipated War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani—there's a buzz in the air!

Now, it's time for our readers to vote for the upcoming sequel they’re most excited about!

1. Housefull 5

The fifth installment of the beloved comedy caper franchise features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025.

2. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, alongside Vaani Kapoor. Nearly seven years after the first film, this sequel, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is set to release on May 1, 2025.

3. War 2

The highly anticipated War 2 is expected to bring a fresh perspective under Ayan Mukerji’s direction. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR, the film is slated for release during Independence Day week.

4. Baaghi 4

Next on the list is Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in a menacing role. This grittier action-thriller, directed by A. Harsha, will hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.

5. Jolly LLB 3

Another much-awaited sequel featuring Akshay Kumar is Jolly LLB 3, alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The popular legal drama will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2025.

6. De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite on-screen with R. Madhavan for the rom-com De De Pyaar De 2. Initially scheduled for May 1, it has been rescheduled to release on November 14, 2025.

7. Welcome To The Jungle

The third installment of the Welcome franchise, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Fardeen Khan, and Disha Patani. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, this comedy film is set to release on Christmas 2025.

