POLL: Which upcoming Ranbir Kapoor movie are you most excited about? Love & War to Ramayana; VOTE

Ranbir Kapoor is set to entertain the audience with an exciting lineup of movies. From Love & War to Ramayana, he will be playing different types of characters in these highly anticipated projects. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose the movie they are most excited about. Take a brief look at Ranbir’s upcoming projects and vote to select your winner.

1. Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor’s next film is Love & War. This big-budget project is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the actor’s debut film Saawariya. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also form the lead cast. As per the leaked pictures from the preparation of the film, it looks like Ranbir will be playing the role of an air force officer. Love & War arrives in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

2. Ramayana

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama. The Nitesh Tiwari epic is being made in two parts, with the first scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release and the second for the year after that. Ranbir has been busy shooting for it over the past few months and is expected to wrap in 2025. Yash, who is portraying Ravana, began filming on February 21.

3. Animal Park

Animal Park will be the sequel to the 2023 movie Animal, which was a blockbuster at the box office. The work on the movie will start after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wraps up Spirit. Animal Park is said to be darker than the first part.

Advertisement

5. Dhoom 4

In an exclusive report in 2024, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast in the lead in Dhoom 4. Aditya Chopra is apparently rebooting the famous franchise. More details about the cast and director are yet to be revealed.

Now that you have an overview of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies, it is time to choose the one you are waiting for the most. Vote in the following poll to select your winner.