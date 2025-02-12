POLL: Who is your favorite? Harshvardhan Rane as Sanam Teri Kasam’s lover or Haseen Dillruba’s antagonist; VOTE

Harshvardhan Rane is currently basking in the positive response to Sanam Teri Kasam’s theatrical re-release. In the film, the actor plays the role of Inder, a passionate lover. Harshvardhan has portrayed diverse characters in his filmography, like the antagonist, Neel, in Haseen Dillruba. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the opportunity to the fans to choose their favorite role of Harshvardhan out of these two.

Harshvardhan Rane as Inder in Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam is a romantic drama that was originally released in 2016. The film revolves around Harshvardhan Rane’s character, Inder, an ex-convict who falls in love with Mawra Hocane’s Saru. However, they soon learn of Saru’s terminal illness, which results in a heartbreaking ending.

The film marked Harshvardhan’s Bollywood debut. It is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The music and the songs are popular to date. Sanam Teri Kasam returned to cinemas on February 7, 2025.

Harshvardhan Rane as Neel in Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller. Alongside Harshvardhan Rane, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starred in the lead roles. In the story, Rani is under investigation for the m*rder of her husband, Rishu. The flashback reveals their arranged marriage and Rani’s affair with the charming Neel. Later, it is shown that Neel blackmails Rani.

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew. It was a direct-to-digital release and can be streamed on Netflix. A sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released in 2024, but Harshvardhan didn’t return for it.

Now that you have recapped Harshvardhan Rane’s characters in both films, it is time to select the one you loved the most. Vote in the following poll to determine which is your favorite Harshvardhan role out of Sanam Teri Kasam and Haseen Dillruba.