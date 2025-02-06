POLL: Whose OTT debut are you more excited for? Aryan Khan with The Ba***ds of Bollywood or Ibrahim Ali Khan with Nadaaniyan; VOTE

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is stepping into the director's chair with The B***ds of Bollywood, a highly awaited project. The superstar revealed this exciting news at a special Netflix event on Monday. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated acting debut, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor in the recently announced film Nadaaniyan.

As Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan step into their respective roles for their OTT debuts, fans are eager to see who makes a bigger impact. Whose OTT debut are you more excited about? Vote for your favorite and share your thoughts!

Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with The B***ds of Bollywood, which was officially announced by Shah Rukh Khan at a Netflix event. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the series, headlined by Lakshya and Bobby Deol, is set to premiere on Netflix in the first week of June, becoming the first major release after the IPL season.

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan will make special appearances, while Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt will play fictionalized versions of themselves. SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar will also have key roles. Joining Bobby Deol and Lakshya in pivotal roles is Saher Bamba. Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is penned by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.

The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the reality of Bollywood, peeling back the layers of glamour to reveal the industry's unseen side.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in the upcoming romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor. The first song from the film, Ishq Mein, has already been released and received an overwhelming amount of love from their families, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The track, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar.

Nadaaniyan is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Shauna Gautam, who previously worked with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, is set to release on Netflix, though the exact date is yet to be revealed. Ibrahim’s look in the teaser has already generated excitement, with fans raving about his debut.

