Poll: Will you return to the theatres to watch movies after the COVID 19 crisis ends?

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Bollywood to a great extend. In March, the government ordered the shutting down of theatres in several cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and other cities due to the spread of the COVID-19 fear. Eventually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown. The lockdown forced production to come to a halt. Trade analysts revealed that the film industry lost Rs 500 crore due to the crisis. However, once the crisis ends, several Bollywood movies will eventually find their way to cinema halls.

Movies like Sooryavanshi, '83, Gunjan Saxena, Wonder Woman, Black Widow, No Time To Die, Fast & Furious 9 and Top Gun: Maverick were supposed to rule the theatres this summer. However, due to the novel virus, several Bollywood and Hollywood production houses decided to delay the release date.

these movies have been pushed to a newer release date. While we are looking forward to watching these movies, the question arises if people would find their way to the cinema halls. The fear of the virus, questions on sanitization and the worry of coming together in public places might impact moviegoers' decision to walk into a theatre. So, today, we wanted to know if you would walk into the theatre and catch a movie once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

