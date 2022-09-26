Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising as she thanks fans for their warm wishes

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner and needs no introduction. The actress, who was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018, is set to make her comeback on the big screen. The actress will star in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and her mesmerising beauty in the film has once again enthralled the netizens and created a buzz all over social media platforms. The actress likes to keep it active on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress dropped a gorgeous picture of herself on social media and thanked her fans for their warm wishes and blessings for her upcoming film. In the photo, Aishwarya looked stunning as usual. She kept her hair open and donned a bindi on her forehead which simply added to her beauty. She captioned the pictures as, “Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always.”