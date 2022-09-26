Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising as she thanks fans for their warm wishes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I.
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner and needs no introduction. The actress, who was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018, is set to make her comeback on the big screen. The actress will star in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and her mesmerising beauty in the film has once again enthralled the netizens and created a buzz all over social media platforms. The actress likes to keep it active on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives.
Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress dropped a gorgeous picture of herself on social media and thanked her fans for their warm wishes and blessings for her upcoming film. In the photo, Aishwarya looked stunning as usual. She kept her hair open and donned a bindi on her forehead which simply added to her beauty. She captioned the pictures as, “Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always.”
Have a look at Aishwarya’s pic:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is gearing up for one of the year's most anticipated films, Ponniyin Selvan. The first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions, will be released in five languages on September 30 this year- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film.
The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's renowned historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and also stars Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Recently, the trailer of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.
