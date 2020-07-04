Pooja Batra shares unseen wedding pics with Nawab Shah as they celebrate their first marriage anniversary

As Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah complete a year of their wedding, the actress shared beautiful pics from their D-Day.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and are painting the town red with their mushy romance. To recall Pooja and Nawab had tied the knot after dating each other for quite some time. And while they are enjoying their blissful wedding, Pooja shared unseen pics from her D-Day as she shared a love filled post for her husband on their special day.

The first picture featured Nawab and Pooja making a stylish pair as they walked hand in hand. The other pictures were from their big day, wherein the couple was seen posing with their respective families. She captioned the image as, “A whole lifetime can lead to a moment Happy 1st Anniversary #julyisforlovers.”

On the other hand, the Dabangg 3 actor also penned a beautiful post for his lady love and wrote, “The universe gives each of our souls a twin, which is a reflection of our own souls, no matter how far apart these souls are separated, they will always find their way to one another I love you Pooja. Happy anniversary @poojabatra #aniversary #soulmate #love #happiness #inspiration #partnerincrime #wife #thankful.”

Take a look at Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s post on their first wedding anniversary:

To recall, it was a hush-hush wedding for Pooja and Nawab which was attended by the couple families and close friend. “I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly. I have always respected and liked Nawab, and this time around, I was open to the idea of getting to know him better. A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person,” Pooja was quoted saying to Bombay Times.

Credits :Instagram

