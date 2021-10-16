Pooja Bedi backs Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says ‘the judicial system needs a major revamp’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on October 3. Currently, the star-kid has been sent to Mumbai’s Arthur road jail by the court. Amid this, Pooja Bedi became the latest Bollywood celeb to question the judiciary system while extending her support to SRK’s family.

On Saturday evening, Pooja Bedi took to Twitter to candidly express her view point in the ongoing matter. She questioned why Aryan Khan was sent to jail even though no drugs were found on him. According to her, it is appalling that an ‘innocent kid’ is locked up behind bars away from his family. She also opined how this entire incident can be ‘psychologically damaging’ to Aryan Khan.

Pooja Bedi further urged for India’s ‘judicial system’ to be revamped. She expressed that the current situation is seemingly leading to ‘create criminals’ by punishing those who are ‘innocent’. Taking to the micro-blogging site, she articulated, “If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.”

If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup?

Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason.

The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 16, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. Initially, the star-kid was remanded to NCB custody, however, later he was sent to judicial custody by the honourable court. His bail plea was heard on Wednesday and Thursday. Post which the Mumbai Court stationed the order on the star-kid’s bail plea. He is sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail until October 20.

Amid this, Pooja Bedi isn’t the only celebrity who has lended support to the Khan family. On Wednesday, during the bail plea hearing of Aryan, superstar Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house to be with the family. In the recent past, Pooja Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Sonam Kapoor were among the few others who took a stand for SRK amid the controversy.

