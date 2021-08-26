Pooja Bedi calls COVID 19 vaccination drive ‘illogical’; Says vaccinate & isolate those with comorbidities

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, the Indian Government has been putting in efforts to curb the deadly virus. Amid this, vaccination has been made mandatory for everyone as it is touted to be the biggest weapon against COVID 19. And while people are getting themselves vaccinated, Pooja Bedi made her way to the headlines after she called the COVID 19 vaccination drive as illogical and sinister. The actress made the claim in a tweet on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

In her tweet, Pooja wondered if 99 percent of people can survive the pandemic with or without the vaccination, it is high time that the government should focus on vaccination and isolating people with comorbidities or the ones who are in risk bracket. Pooja also stated that it is unfair to discriminate people against unvaccinated. “How can a "Universal Pass" for two jabs be valid when they can get covid & spread covid just like unvaccinated? & especially since they now say that 2 jabs aren't adequate (antibodies disappear) & booster shots needed..how is it ANY guarantee? It's a bottomless pit of vaccines! If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking those who have comorbidities & are in the risk bracket. Not vaccinate the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister,” Pooja had tweeted.

Take a look at Pooja Bedi’s tweets:

